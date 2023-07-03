Sign up
Previous
Photo 4928
Hobbit's Fingers
Mum gave me this plant a few years ago, and I thought it had died... but last year I was checking which plants were still around and was surprised to find this one still was.
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
0
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
4928
photos
8
followers
15
following
1350% complete
View this month »
4921
4922
4923
4924
4925
4926
4927
4928
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
1st July 2023 8:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
my_garden
