Hobbit's Fingers by mozette
Photo 4928

Hobbit's Fingers

Mum gave me this plant a few years ago, and I thought it had died... but last year I was checking which plants were still around and was surprised to find this one still was.
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
Photo Details

