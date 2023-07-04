Sign up
Previous
Photo 4929
Snoozy Frankie
I minded Frankie this morning while my folks were out seeing Dad's doctor about his knee.
It turned cold once the rain started up again. So I wrapped Frankie in a blanket and he went to sleep.
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
frankie
