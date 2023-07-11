Previous
Blooming Jade In Winter by mozette
Blooming Jade In Winter

I love my garden. It flowers in Winter, as well as Summer.

You just have to look for the flowers on the right plants.
11th July 2023

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
