He Sits by mozette
Photo 4941

He Sits

Frankie loves sitting on things. From shoes to coats, he'll sit happily sit on whatever his butt fits on.

He's strange that way.
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1353% complete

Photo Details

