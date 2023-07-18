Previous
Coffee Time by mozette
Coffee Time

Today, I went out to look at something to buy for my 50th birthday.

I dropped in to Simply Beans to pick up some coffee for Elisabeth on the way to her place.
18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
