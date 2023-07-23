Previous
Let's Have A Shot by mozette
Let's Have A Shot

I love finding great little things at opshops. Like these cute little shot glasses... from Dusseldorf, Germany.
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
