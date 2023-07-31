Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4956
The Last Room!
I've begun on the last room of the house.
2 bags have been cleaned out.
1 rubbish bag filled with rubbish.
So proud of myself at this small step so far.
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
4956
photos
8
followers
15
following
1357% complete
View this month »
4949
4950
4951
4952
4953
4954
4955
4956
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
31st July 2023 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
my_place
,
let's_get_organised
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close