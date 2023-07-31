Previous
The Last Room! by mozette
The Last Room!

I've begun on the last room of the house.

2 bags have been cleaned out.
1 rubbish bag filled with rubbish.

So proud of myself at this small step so far.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
