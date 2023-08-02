Sign up
Clean Those Remotes!
Yesterday, I cleaned my remotes and found out how dirty they really are!
And don't get me started on my keyboard, mouse and mouse pad of my computer. They were disgusting...
Clean these things! They collect so much dirt!
2nd August 2023
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
