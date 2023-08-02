Previous
Clean Those Remotes! by mozette
Clean Those Remotes!

Yesterday, I cleaned my remotes and found out how dirty they really are!

And don't get me started on my keyboard, mouse and mouse pad of my computer. They were disgusting...

Clean these things! They collect so much dirt!
Lynda Parker

Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
