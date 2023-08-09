Sign up
Photo 4965
Logan City Time Capsule
Between the Logan Council and the Gallery, is this time capsule.
I remember when it went in. I was at the ceremony.
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
9th August 2023 1:11pm
Privacy
Public
logan_city
,
out_and_about
