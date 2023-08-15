Previous
Three Years On by mozette
Three Years On

It's been almost three years, and my double-greenhouse has finally fallen apart.

Yesterday, the zip on the left broke. And I spent a good 10 minutes trying to get it to work without success.

So, I bought 2 at Bunnings this morning, and this Friday, Dad and I will be replacing them.

I just have to pull out the pots which are empty of plants, and pull plants away from the walls.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
