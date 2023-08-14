Sign up
Photo 4970
Out Like a Light
Today, I dropped by my folks house. Frankie was so excited to see me... and after much running around by him, he snuggled up to his favourite squeaky toy and went to sleep.
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
frankie
