Out Like a Light by mozette
Out Like a Light

Today, I dropped by my folks house. Frankie was so excited to see me... and after much running around by him, he snuggled up to his favourite squeaky toy and went to sleep.
14th August 2023

Lynda Parker

Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
