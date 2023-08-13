Previous
International Left-handers Day by mozette
Photo 4969

International Left-handers Day

Today is the for left-handed people. And being one of them, I thought to put this up.

My Mum, brother and niece are all left-handed and we're all redheads as well... a true rarity.
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1361% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise