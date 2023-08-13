Sign up
International Left-handers Day
Today is the for left-handed people. And being one of them, I thought to put this up.
My Mum, brother and niece are all left-handed and we're all redheads as well... a true rarity.
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me.
lefties
left-handed_day
