Rare by mozette
Rare

I found this large shell at lifeline. These are illegal to take from the sea here in Australia now as they are crucial for sea life.

But if you ever see one for sale, anywhere pounce, they are rare! My folks have a few they've found on beaches, and won't part with. And now I won't part with this one.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
