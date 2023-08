Punch Card

Yesterday, a retired physicist came into Lifeline and dropped off a couple of boxes of books.



He said he's getting rid of them due to his four grandchildren being not interested in his field of study... he was very disappointed they didn't want to study string theory. I asked if there's still room in that to be proved? He said yes! I said how disappointing it must feel nobody wants to pick up his field of study.



I found he used everything for bookmarks... even a punch card.