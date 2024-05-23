Previous
Sad Potatoes

I've noticed that my potatoes aren't doing much. So, I watered them a little the other day. Today, I had a look at them in the middle of the day, and they weren't getting any sun.

So, they weren't growing at all because of lack of sunlight.... I moved the pot straight away into a sunny spot. Let's see how they go now.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
