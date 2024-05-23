Sign up
Photo 5253
Sad Potatoes
I've noticed that my potatoes aren't doing much. So, I watered them a little the other day. Today, I had a look at them in the middle of the day, and they weren't getting any sun.
So, they weren't growing at all because of lack of sunlight.... I moved the pot straight away into a sunny spot. Let's see how they go now.
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
potatoes
,
my_garden
