Autumn by mozette
Photo 5254

Autumn

The sure sign of a garden in autumn is the leaves falling.

All my frangipanni are now naked, and their flowers are gone. Winter is on its way.
24th May 2024 24th May 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
