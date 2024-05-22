Previous
Frangipanni Pods by mozette
Photo 5252

Frangipanni Pods

After 20 years, my oldest frangipanni - Madam - has finally put out a set of pods.

Either that or it was abducted by aliens 👽.
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1438% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise