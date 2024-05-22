Sign up
Previous
Photo 5252
Frangipanni Pods
After 20 years, my oldest frangipanni - Madam - has finally put out a set of pods.
Either that or it was abducted by aliens 👽.
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Views
0
0
365
SM-A505YN
17th May 2024 11:13am
my_garden
