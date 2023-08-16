Previous
Coles Books by mozette
Photo 4972

Coles Books

These books have been going since 1903, and aren't accepted in today's standards as politically correct.

I remember my grandparents had one I used to read when I was a child, never understood it, but I thought the pictures were funny.
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

Photo Details

