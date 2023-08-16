Sign up
Photo 4972
Coles Books
These books have been going since 1903, and aren't accepted in today's standards as politically correct.
I remember my grandparents had one I used to read when I was a child, never understood it, but I thought the pictures were funny.
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
7th August 2023 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
books
,
old_books
