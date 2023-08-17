Previous
Lapel Pin by mozette
Photo 4973

Lapel Pin

This lovely lapel pin has been part of my pin collection for a few years, and I don't know where I got it from.

I googled, and it's a German flight pin.
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1362% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise