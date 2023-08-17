Sign up
Lapel Pin
This lovely lapel pin has been part of my pin collection for a few years, and I don't know where I got it from.
I googled, and it's a German flight pin.
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
pin
ltu
lapel_pin
