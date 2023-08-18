Previous
New greenhouse
New greenhouse

Today, Dad and I had fun getting in and building the new greenhouses, getting rid of the old ones, and installing the new ones.
I'm tired, but it's a good feeling to have something new in the garden.


You know it was a weirdly satisfying feeling to destroy something, knowing we weren't going to get in trouble for it.
