My T-Shirt by mozette
Photo 4996

My T-Shirt

Okay... question time.

I bought this t-shirt way back in 1991, when clothes were made to last in Queenstown, NZ, and I was told it was a joke....

But....

....after all these years, I still don't understand it.

Is there someone who can let me know the punchline? Nobody I know understands it either.
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details

