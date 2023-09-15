Previous
Finger Eggplant by mozette
Photo 5002

Finger Eggplant

Over the past few weeks, I've been watching my eggplant plant growing beautiful flowers... and now I have lovely fruit almost ready to eat.
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
