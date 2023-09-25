Sign up
Photo 5012
An Amaze-ing place
This is the famous fruit maze.
We enjoyed the children's maze, and got lost in the adults one... funny as.
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
Tags
norfolk_island
