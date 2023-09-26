Previous
Next
Cafe Tempo by mozette
Photo 5013

Cafe Tempo

Our last day in Burnt Pine, Norfolk Island. We had morning tea at Cafe Tempo, and I saw pictures up on the walls of Helen Reddy, and James Dean.
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1373% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise