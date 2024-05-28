Previous
Rather Plain by mozette
Photo 5258

All this month, I've been showing off my backyard. Today I thought to show you my front little garden.

There's not much to it, just these two plants. I put them in after pulling out a massive bed of Paper Daisies (which are poisonous), and after 21 years these are still going strong.
28th May 2024 28th May 24

Photo Details

