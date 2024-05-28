Sign up
Previous
Photo 5258
Rather Plain
All this month, I've been showing off my backyard. Today I thought to show you my front little garden.
There's not much to it, just these two plants. I put them in after pulling out a massive bed of Paper Daisies (which are poisonous), and after 21 years these are still going strong.
28th May 2024
28th May 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
jade
,
my_garden
,
my_place
