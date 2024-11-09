Previous
Spring Heatwave by mozette
Photo 5423

Spring Heatwave

Currently, we are sweltering through a heatwave here in Queensland. It's supposed to be Spring, with mild temperatures, but it's awful and hot.

Here in Brisbane, it's around 32°C but feels like 35°C. Out west it's getting up into the 40s. Rain is coming but there's hail the size of cricket balls and they're spiky... not good.

The garden is looking good though.
Lynda Parker

Photo Details

