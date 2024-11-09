Spring Heatwave

Currently, we are sweltering through a heatwave here in Queensland. It's supposed to be Spring, with mild temperatures, but it's awful and hot.



Here in Brisbane, it's around 32°C but feels like 35°C. Out west it's getting up into the 40s. Rain is coming but there's hail the size of cricket balls and they're spiky... not good.



The garden is looking good though.