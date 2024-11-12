Sign up
Previous
Photo 5426
Garden Lights
I have the great fortune to be able to have a garden. I have had solar powered fairy lights for about a decade, mainly because it looks like a dark pit outside if I don't use garden lights.
But I love how my garden looks. However my next door neighbour and his kids hate my yard.
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
1
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Boxplayer
ace
Really?? How can they hate that? Lovely shd atmospheric
November 12th, 2024
