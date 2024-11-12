Previous
Garden Lights by mozette
Garden Lights

I have the great fortune to be able to have a garden. I have had solar powered fairy lights for about a decade, mainly because it looks like a dark pit outside if I don't use garden lights.

But I love how my garden looks. However my next door neighbour and his kids hate my yard.
Boxplayer ace
Really?? How can they hate that? Lovely shd atmospheric
November 12th, 2024  
