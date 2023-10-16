Previous
Yesterday, I went to my old high school as it turned 40.

So much has changed there with a lot of astro-turf, no books in the library, instead they're downloading them from the internet and calling the building The Hub.

I didn't get a good feeling about those things when I saw this around my old high school. Just because we're in the future doesn't necessarily mean that the technology is a good thing.

This is the only photo of me. I'm on the far right. My hair was so thick it broke the elastic in scrunchies.
