Framed by mozette
While I was at Norfolk Island, Mum and I went to Colleen McCullough's house and grave.

I didn't get a photo of her house, but Mum did. And I took the photo of the grave. And yesterday I got them printed up and framed them for a friend for her birthday.
17th October 2023

