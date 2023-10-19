Previous
Japanese Blown Glass by mozette
Photo 5036

Japanese Blown Glass

The things people donate...

I love antique glass. And red is the one which is the most difficult to find.
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1379% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise