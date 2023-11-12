Previous
Happy Diwali by mozette
Happy Diwali

Last night was the last night of this beautiful Hindu light festival celebrated by people in India.

I first heard about it about 5 years ago, and started doing up my garden for it in the last few years.
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
