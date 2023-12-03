Previous
Summery Feel by mozette
Summery Feel

I put this up on Facebook, and everyone loved it. One lady on my Op-shop Goodies group asked which Lifeline I worked, and when I said Springwood, Queensland, she was sad saying she was in Perth. It would be a long way to go for a dress.

But I liked it too.
