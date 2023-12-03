Sign up
Photo 5081
Summery Feel
I put this up on Facebook, and everyone loved it. One lady on my Op-shop Goodies group asked which Lifeline I worked, and when I said Springwood, Queensland, she was sad saying she was in Perth. It would be a long way to go for a dress.
But I liked it too.
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5074
5075
5076
5077
5078
5079
5080
5081
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
30th November 2023 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
dress
,
op-shop
