Previous
Christmas Decorations by mozette
Photo 5082

Christmas Decorations

The garden gets the glitzy makeover with tinsel as well over the Christmas period.

In the sunshine, it glitters, at night the lights come on.
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1392% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise