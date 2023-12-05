Previous
Everything Moved by mozette
Photo 5083

Everything Moved

Today, I'm getting an air conditioner installed in my bedroom.

This is my spare room filled with everything from my bedroom and the top of the stairs for today.

Being a person who hates change to my house, where I can't access my office, I feel suffocated just seeing this.
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details

