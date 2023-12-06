Previous
Snoozy Frankie by mozette
Snoozy Frankie

Yesterday, I took care of Frankie while my folks were out.

He did the funniest thing, and I had to get evidence that dogs have a good sense of humour.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
