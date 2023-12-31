Sign up
Seeya Next Year
It's been almost 3 years since I've been able to sit out the back of my townhouse without my next door neighbour and his kids being dreadfully noisy and obnoxious.
They've moved out, and are selling up... a positive in my books. Now I'm getting in and enjoying the peace as much as possible.
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
