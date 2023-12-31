Previous
Seeya Next Year by mozette
Photo 5109

Seeya Next Year

It's been almost 3 years since I've been able to sit out the back of my townhouse without my next door neighbour and his kids being dreadfully noisy and obnoxious.

They've moved out, and are selling up... a positive in my books. Now I'm getting in and enjoying the peace as much as possible.
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
