Previous
Photo 5111
Clean and Shiny
It's been weeks since Silva Bullet got a wash... and after finding the geckos having fun pooping all over it, I thought it was time to give her a good wash!
And on the last day of 2023 I did just that.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
0
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
31st December 2023 9:58am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baby
,
silva
,
my_car
,
silver_bullet
