Clean and Shiny by mozette
Photo 5111

Clean and Shiny

It's been weeks since Silva Bullet got a wash... and after finding the geckos having fun pooping all over it, I thought it was time to give her a good wash!

And on the last day of 2023 I did just that.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1400% complete

