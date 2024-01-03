Sign up
Previous
Photo 5112
Frankie
Yesterday it was such a wet day that everyone was staying off the roads.
I had a bit if cabin fever, so I carefully drove to my folks place and spent some time with them.
Frankie was so excited 😊
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
Tags
frankie
,
mother_nature
,
out_and_about
