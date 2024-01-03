Previous
Frankie by mozette
Photo 5112

Frankie

Yesterday it was such a wet day that everyone was staying off the roads.

I had a bit if cabin fever, so I carefully drove to my folks place and spent some time with them.

Frankie was so excited 😊
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
