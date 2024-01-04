Sign up
Photo 5113
Summer Days
It's so hot here in Australia.
And our weather has been so weird, from a tropical cyclone up in Far North Queensland, to torrential rain in south-east Queensland over Christmas and New Years.
Our summer party dresses are on sale at Lifeline for $5.00. They're so lovely.
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
lifeline
,
charity_store
,
volunteer_work
