Photo 5119
Moondust
I had to get some touch-up paint for my car yesterday, and went to a good place where the guy took a paint sample out to my car.
At first we didn't find it, then he turned to the next one... and perfect! And it's called 'Moondust'.
How cool is that?
10th January 2024
Lynda Parker
@mozette
