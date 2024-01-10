Previous
Moondust by mozette
Moondust

I had to get some touch-up paint for my car yesterday, and went to a good place where the guy took a paint sample out to my car.

At first we didn't find it, then he turned to the next one... and perfect! And it's called 'Moondust'.

How cool is that?
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
