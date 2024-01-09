Previous
Yarn Bin

This is my bin filled with yarn. I buy it from charity stores and knit baby beanies for hospitals with it. I grab all kinds of colours and styles, and textures as Mums will love different types of beanies for their little ones.

I mainly knit with acrylic, cotton or wool yarns.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
