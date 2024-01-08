Sign up
Previous
Photo 5117
Part of My Collection
This is part of my book collection.
I love their textile feeling and smell. I know that's a weird thing, but they're beautiful.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
2
1
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
8th January 2024 12:37pm
books
,
book_collection
,
my_place
,
my_books
,
my_collection
Louise & Ken
ace
Yes! I thought I remembered that about you! My bookshelves are quite similar! ("A room without books is like a body without a soul" __Cicero)
January 8th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Not weird,the smell, feel and look of a book is part of the reading experience.
January 8th, 2024
