New Fairy Garden Estates by mozette
Photo 5159

New Fairy Garden Estates

Buy on the plan now to move in by October/November. What a great Christmas your family will have in a new, fully furnished Fairy Home in a beautiful location, well-established neighbourhood, safe from crime, quiet and well-lit.
The Human is planning on establishing more neighbourhoods just like - or similar to this one - with just three or four houses per large pot in her garden. There's a morning shower most days, and great vibe and views of other neighbours as well. At night, there's lighting to keep your family safe.

Interested in being a part of a great housing estate? Apply now, Fairy House Plans are going fast!
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
