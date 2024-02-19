New Fairy Garden Estates

Buy on the plan now to move in by October/November. What a great Christmas your family will have in a new, fully furnished Fairy Home in a beautiful location, well-established neighbourhood, safe from crime, quiet and well-lit.

The Human is planning on establishing more neighbourhoods just like - or similar to this one - with just three or four houses per large pot in her garden. There's a morning shower most days, and great vibe and views of other neighbours as well. At night, there's lighting to keep your family safe.



Interested in being a part of a great housing estate? Apply now, Fairy House Plans are going fast!