Ladies Lunch by mozette
Ladies Lunch

I went to my first 50+ ladies lunch today. It was great to be around women who made me feel so comfortable in my own skin for the first time in my life.
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
