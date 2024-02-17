Sign up
Photo 5157
Queensland X-Ray
I was out at the Mater Private Hospital last night getting an MRI done on my Pancreas.
When I had my appendix out, they found a cyst on it, and now I have to get a yearly MRI to keep an eye on it.
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5150
5151
5152
5153
5154
5155
5156
5157
Tags
hospital_visit
,
waiting_room
,
x_ray
