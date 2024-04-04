Sign up
Previous
Photo 5204
Baby Beanies
Almost got these ones ready to go. Usually, I zip through stitching them up. But covid has slowed me down.
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
beanies
,
crafty_pegs
