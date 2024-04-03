Previous
Covid Days by mozette
Covid Days

Yesterday I had zero energy. So, I pulled out my 80s movies and had a movie marathon of Back to the Future I,II & III. Then, I played Sixteen Candles, and on Easter Sunday, when I found out I had covid, I was watching the 1989 miniseries of The Stand.

Yep, I was definitely in the 80s over the long weekend.

Today, day 3 of my covid journey I went for an early morning walk at just past 7am. Nobody was around and I wore a mask 😷 and I collected my rubbish bin, checked the mail, and found a car in the back car park with a door sitting open.
After breakfast I got out into the garden and did some gardening... I'm wearing out fast.
3rd April 2024

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
