Previous
Photo 5330
Preparing
I've been planting seeds for summer. These are beans. Seeing how things are getting expensive, I try to grow what I eat.
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
1
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
7th August 2024 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
beans
,
seedlings
,
my_garden
Dorothy
ace
Good idea, hope you have a great harvest.
August 8th, 2024
