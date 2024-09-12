Previous
Purple Beans by mozette
Photo 5365

Purple Beans

In the same pot, I planted up purple beans. This is so cool.

Yesterday I showed ordinary beans. Today, I thought to show you the purple ones growing next to them.
12th September 2024 12th Sep 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1469% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise