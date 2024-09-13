Previous
My New Shredder by mozette
My New Shredder

I decided to buy a new shredder... it was time to upgrade from the tiny one I had won at a raffle which says it shreds 5 sheets, but struggles at 3.

So, this one is on wheels - so I can store it away.

It cross shreds into confetti 🎊

And it's not noisy.

Everything I want.

Cost me a little over $300, but anything less, wouldn't last me.
